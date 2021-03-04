Markets
LME official prices
04 Mar 2021
LONDON: The following were Tuesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2211.00 2176.00 9213.50 2069.50 18580.00 25090.00 2820.00 2150.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2211.00 2176.00 9213.50 2069.50 18580.00 25090.00 2820.00 2150.00
3-months Buyer 2230.00 2178.50 9163.50 2086.50 18635.00 24165.00 2835.00 2200.00
3-months Seller 2230.00 2178.50 9163.50 2086.50 18635.00 24165.00 2835.00 2200.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 22745.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 22745.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
