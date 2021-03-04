Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
04 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 157.8295
Pound Sterling 219.1305
Euro 189.5374
Japanese Yen 1.4768
===========================
