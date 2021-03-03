ANL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.53%)
ASC 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.55%)
ASL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.82%)
AVN 95.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.09%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
BYCO 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
DGKC 135.82 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.38%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
FCCL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
FFBL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.14%)
HASCOL 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
HUBC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
JSCL 26.88 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.09%)
KAPCO 39.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PAEL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.5%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 27.38 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (6.04%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.86%)
SNGP 43.62 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (6.21%)
TRG 148.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
UNITY 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 5,005 Increased By ▲ 20.48 (0.41%)
BR30 26,007 Increased By ▲ 174.45 (0.68%)
KSE100 46,124 Increased By ▲ 159.29 (0.35%)
KSE30 19,282 Increased By ▲ 45.98 (0.24%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US to impose anti-dumping tax on 18 countries

  • According to the statement, 559 orders on various imports are currently in effect to "provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade."
AFP 03 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: The US Department of Commerce is preparing to tax aluminum sheet exporters from 18 countries after determining Tuesday they had benefited from subsidies and dumping.

The US International Trade Commission (ITC), an independent body, must approve the final decision by April 15 to impose anti-dumping or countervailing duties, a department statement said.

The investigation, launched under Donald Trump's administration, had been requested by nearly a dozen US aluminum alloy manufacturers, including Arconic and Aleris Rolled products, which felt they were being harmed by competing imports at lower prices.

President Joe Biden's administration determined that imports from Germany in particular ($287 million in 2019) benefited from dumping ranging from 40 to 242 percent.

The same is true for aluminum alloy sheets from Bahrain ($241 million), which the administration said benefited from pricing below the cost of production or the local market of 83 percent.

Imports from India ($123 million in 2019) have benefited from subsidies for 35 to 89 percent, according to the US investigation.

In October, the Trump administration indicated that it had already begun to levy preliminary duties in the investigation.

The other countries concerned are Brazil, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Oman, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and Turkey.

"If the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD or CVD orders," the department said in the statement, referring to anti-dumping or countervailing duties orders.

According to the statement, 559 orders on various imports are currently in effect to "provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade."

"Foreign companies that price their products in the US market below the cost of production or below prices in their home markets are subject to AD duties," the statement said.

"Foreign companies that receive unfair subsidies from their governments, such as grants, loans, equity infusions, tax breaks, or production inputs, are subject to CVD duties aimed at directly countering those subsidies."

South Africa Brazil Egypt Oman Romania Trump administration US Treasury and Department of Commerce aluminum US International Trade Commission Arconic Aleris

US to impose anti-dumping tax on 18 countries

Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

Blinken talks with Guaido about 'pressure' against Maduro

Pakistan to get 10mn free coronavirus vaccines from COVAX by June

Senate polls: Fawad confident PTI's Hafeez Shaikh to get over 180 votes

Lawmakers offered a carrot of uplift funds?

Adviser spells out reasons: Sugar, wheat cotton behind import bill hike

PSM LoI to be published at the end of month

Over Rs1trn borrowed for budgetary support

NPLs and sick units: NA panel puts off approval of CRC legislation

LHC directives: FBR revises functions and powers of DGI&I IR

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters