Faisal Vawda resigns from NA to avoid disqualification

  • The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court where a disqualification case is pending against him
  • Vawda's counsel stated that the case against him in the court now stands ineffective following his resignation
Fahad Zulfikar 03 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda has resigned from his National Assembly seat to avoid disqualification in dual citizenship case, local media reported on Wednesday.

The legal team of the PTI leader tendered his resignation in Islamabad High Court (IHC), where a disqualification case is pending against him.

During the hearing of the disqualification case against him, Vawda's counsel stated that the case against him in the court now stands ineffective following his resignation.

He added that in the past, several members of the assembly resigned from their seats and rejoined the parliament. He said that unless the National Assembly speaker accepts the resignation, a person remains a member of the assembly.

Faisal Vawda is contesting Senate elections from Sindh on ticket of PTI. The minister’s bid to contest the elections of upper house of the parliament was challenged by PPP leader; however, Election Tribunal gave the PTI leader clean chit and allowed him to contest the polls.

