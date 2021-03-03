AC permits Shehbaz to cast vote in Senate polls

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday allowed Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to cast his vote in the senate election. The superintendent of Kot Lakhpat jail filed an application seeking court’s permission to transport the under trial prisoner to Islamabad enabling him to participate in the senate election.

Shahbaz Sharif was facing Ayeshina Housing Scheme, Remzan Sugar Mills, assets beyond means and money laundering references.

