Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
03 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Dolmen City Riet 30.06.2021 3.3% Interim Cash Dividend 02.03.2021
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.