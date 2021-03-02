ANL 32.75 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.07%)
Indian passenger plane makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

  • Lucknow-bound IndiGo plane from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday after one of its passengers fell ill.
  • The patient was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the medical team.
Aisha Mahmood 02 Mar 2021

Lucknow-bound IndiGo plane from Sharjah made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday after one of its passengers fell ill.

According to ANI, the passenger was declared dead on arrival in Karachi by the medical team. In a statement, IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1412 from Sharjah to Lucknow was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency. Unfortunately, the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team."

Flight no 6E 1412 made an emergency landing around five in the morning today after the pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller after communicating the situation. The flight took off at 8.36 am to Lucknow, ARY reported.

Last year in November, a Delhi-bound GoAir plane, carrying 179 passengers, made an emergency landing at Karachi after a passenger onboard suffered cardiac arrest.

