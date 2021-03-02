ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers bullish about mid-crop despite poor rains

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

ABIDJAN: Rainfall was poor last week in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions, but good soil moisture content from previous rains left farmers optimistic for the upcoming mid-crop harvest. Farmers across the country, the world’s top cocoa producer, told Reuters on Monday that medium and large-sized pods were ripening on the trees and that harvesting would start soon.

They said that rain in early March, when the dry season ends, would ensure a large and healthy harvest in the early months of the mid-crop, which runs from April to September.

“The weather has been good during the dry season,” said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre. “Toward the end of the month there will be harvests on certain plantations.”

Soubre received 3.8 millimetres (mm) of rainfall last week, 5.5 mm below the five-year average.

There was no rain last week in the southern region of Divo and poor rainfall in Agboville in the south and Abengourou in the east. However, farmers remained optimistic for the mid-crop because of strong soil moisture content.

In the centre-western region of Daloa, which accounts for a quarter of national output, farmers said several plantations had not been well maintained because growers lacked the money for upkeep following poor sales.

Cocoa Ivory Coast cocoa cocoa farmers mid crop harvest

Ivory Coast cocoa farmers bullish about mid-crop despite poor rains

First 8 months of FY21: Exports grow 4.6pc YoY

Feb CPI rate rises to 8.70pc

NA told: Debt-to-GDP ratio may soar to 87pc by end-FY21

Line of Control: Work on NJHP stopped due to shelling: Wapda

Three Sindh PTI MPAs ‘go missing’: Khurrum

Around 30 MNAs meet PM

Opposition hails SC’s decision

Govt urges ECP to use technology

Credit Suisse suspends supply chain finance funds

Remaining 3 FATF items: Hafeez asks departments to work harder

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.