Likee’s popularity rises in Pakistan

Recorder Report 02 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Likee, a global short video platform with headquarters in Singapore, has been growing in popularity in Pakistan, and has now risen 14 places in rankings. According to App Annie, the leading global provider of mobile data and analytics, the number of Likee downloads from the Google Play Store ranks it as No.4 in Pakistan.

Likee has been gaining in popularity across the country and is quickly becoming the preferred platform of choice to create and share short video content. In fact, it has grown from the top ten to the top five rankings in less than a month, across the country.

It was recently reported recently that Pakistan’s gaming industry currently earns up to $25 million revenue each year. Market forecasts like this bring Likee an opportunity to tap-in and create specific in-app challenges or sections such as the Likee Game Center that can help users entertain themselves or hone their skills to meet the expectations of an ever evolving ESports industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Likee Annie Google Play Store ESports industry

Likee’s popularity rises in Pakistan

