ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
ASC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.62%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
AVN 94.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.99%)
BOP 9.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.59%)
DGKC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.59%)
EPCL 52.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.5%)
FCCL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
FFBL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.27%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.56%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
JSCL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
KAPCO 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.19%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.77%)
PIBTL 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
POWER 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.67%)
PPL 90.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.07%)
PTC 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.23%)
SILK 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.05%)
TRG 141.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.91%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -23.77 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,332 Decreased By ▼ -71.47 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,593 Decreased By ▼ -271.59 (-0.59%)
KSE30 19,056 Decreased By ▼ -117.19 (-0.61%)
Markets

Gold slips in NY

Reuters 02 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: Gold prices gave up gains of 1% on Monday as a stronger dollar and increased risk appetite among investors eclipsed support from a retreat in US Treasury yields. Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,723.30 an ounce by 02:02 p.m. ET (1902 GMT) and US gold futures settled 0.3% down at $1,723.

“Vision of economic recovery, the dollar rebounding off recent lows, equity markets doing well ... in this environment there’s been a bit of a lesser demand for gold,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

“But on the other side of that coin, we are seeing an additional $1.9 trillion stimulus being injected into the economy and we could potentially see an inflationary environment down the road, in which gold has a tendency to fare quite well.”

The dollar index jumped to a three-week high, while optimism over the economic stimulus and promising updates on COVID-19 vaccines lifted risk sentiment in wider financial markets.

The US House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill early on Saturday, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

Although gold may be supported by the stimulus in the medium term, gold will face some “headwinds”, said StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell. While gold is considered a hedge against inflation, recent higher bond yields have threatened that status because they translate into a higher opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no return.

Offering some respite to gold, benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields eased from a one-year high.

On the technical front, the psychological $1,700 level is very significant, while the $1,760-$1,765 range is an important hurdle for gold to rise further, said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm Axi. In other precious metals, silver slipped 0.5% to $26.50 an ounce, palladium climbed 1.6% to $2,354.40 and platinum was steady at $1,188.30.

Gold Gold Prices economic recovery Dollar David Meger

