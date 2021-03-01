ANL 31.47 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.57%)
Uzair Baloch gets clean chit in police station attack case

  • The prosecution failed to provide any concrete evidence against Uzair Baloch
  • Baloch has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war and has so far been acquitted in 11 cases
Fahad Zulfikar 01 Mar 2021

(Karachi) A Karachi court has acquitted notorious gang war leader Uzair Baloch in attack on Baghdadi police station in 2012, local media reported on Monday.

Baloch has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war and has so far been acquitted in 11 cases.

The prosecution, however, failed to provide any concrete evidence against him.

The additional district and sessions judge, District South, asked the prosecution how do they know that it was Baloch who attacked the police station.

“An area resident told us,” the prosecutor told the court.

Earlier, Sindh government made Lyari Crime Lord Uzair Baloch’s JIT public.

As per the report, Uzair Baloch confessed to killing 198 people. Uzair was involved in the killing of people during gang wars and ethnic conflicts. He also used his influence to deploy seven SHOs in the city.

The JIT report transpired that Uzair got Iqbal Bhatti appointed as TPO Lyari and in 2019, got Muhammad Raees appointed as Administrator Lyari.

The JIT report also revealed the purchase of various weapons between 2008 and 2013, as well as his implication in the target killing of several people.

In 2016, Uzair Baloch was arrested by Law Enforcement Agency personnel for investigations into his criminal activities. The army had taken Baloch in custody on April 2017, a year after his arrest by Rangers, to try him for espionage and leaking of sensitive information to foreign intelligence agencies.

On June 19, a military court sentenced the notorious Lyari gangster to 12 years in prison after convicting him of espionage for foreign countries.

