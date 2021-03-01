Business & Finance
Macau's gambling revenue surges 135.6% in February
- February’s figure was 7.312 billion patacas ($915.14 million), according to figures released by the Macau government on Monday.
01 Mar 2021
Gambling revenue in Macau surged 135.6% in February year-on-year even as the world’s biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China as authorities there urged residents to limit travel.
February’s figure was 7.312 billion patacas ($915.14 million), according to figures released by the Macau government on Monday.
($1 = 7.9900 patacas)
U.S. wasted billions of dollars on cars, buildings in Afghanistan: Report
Macau's gambling revenue surges 135.6% in February
Supreme Court says Senate elections to be held through secret ballot
Khashoggi fiancee demands punishment for Saudi prince
Cabinet likely to undergo reshuffle after Senate polls
Pakistan reports 1,392 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours
US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
US calls for release of Hong Kong democracy campaigners: Blinken
US to distribute 4 million J&J Covid vaccines by Tuesday
New job opportunities: PM optimistic about tourism prospects
‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated
Read more stories
Comments