Business & Finance
Kazakhstan's manufacturing PMI rises to 48.5 in Feb, new orders rebound
01 Mar 2021
MOSCOW: Kazakhstan's Tengri Partners Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.5 in February from January's nine-month low of 45.6, according to a Tengri Partners and IHS Markit survey published on Monday.
"February data pointed to an easing downturn in the Kazakh manufacturing sector. Output fell at a slower pace, amid the first upturn in new orders since October last year," said Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners.
Supplier issues pushed costs higher, according to the survey. In response, goods producers upped their average selling prices at the fastest pace on record.
