ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Pompeo claims ‘many’ in Saudi want normalisation with Israel

AFP 01 Mar 2021

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said "many" people in Saudi Arabia want normalised relations with Israel, voicing hope the kingdom will join the Abraham Accords agreed during Donald Trump's administration.

Pompeo, who served as Trump's CIA director and top diplomat, made the comments in a recorded video address to the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, which will give him its inaugural Global Leadership Award on Monday.

Under the Abraham Accords brokered by Trump last year, four majority Arab states -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan -- agreed to establish ties with Israel.

The Israeli press was rife with speculation about other Arab nations interested in joining the pact, with powerhouse Saudi Arabia widely regarded as a top prize for the Jewish state.

"Predicting the future has proven a struggle for me," Pompeo said in remarks shared with AFP, adding that he thinks "many more" countries will seek ties with Israel.

"I hope that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia can find its way to join the Abraham Accords. I know that many inside that country want that to take place," he said.

Israel Saudi Arabia Mike Pompeo Abraham accords Donald Trump's administration

Pompeo claims ‘many’ in Saudi want normalisation with Israel

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.