APCPLA urges govt to allow import of yarn from India

FAISALABAD: The All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association demanded from the government to make the import of yarn completely duty free and to allow import of yarn from India.

Chairman All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association Rana Azhar Waqar has said that the rise in prices of cotton and polyester yarn has negatively affected exports after the increase in exports of the textile industry. The shortage of raw materials is becoming a challenge for day and night manufacturing of products on the machinery of textile factories and mills in Faisalabad. Due to unavailability of raw materials, the cost of production of exporters has gone beyond estimates.

He said that our exports are going to face a lot of difficulties. If you look at the data of the last 2 months, which has been on the rise for the last 6 months, it has started to decline gradually. If so, the response will be huge. He has given suggestions to the government to solve the problem of non-availability of raw materials. Razzaq Dawood has been repeatedly asked to allow the import of cotton yarn from India to alleviate the shortage of raw materials.

We can allow imports via Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which will cause us to face a shortage of raw materials in the next few months,” he said. He demanded the government to find an immediate solution to the problem of non-availability of raw materials in the textile industry.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021