ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five TikTokers held over displaying weapons

Recorder Report 01 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Kasur police claimed on Sunday to have seized a good number of arms and ammunition by arresting five TikTokers from different locations on charges of possessing and displaying illegal weapons on social media and creating a sense of terror among the public.

According to the information released by the IG office, the teams of Changa Manga and Allahabad police stations carried out separate operations and arrested three accused, identified as Najam-ul-Hassan, Ehtesham and Afzal Munir, for displaying weapons on social media app TikTok.

Police said that two 30-bore pistols and 10 bullets were seized from the possession of accused Ehtesham while a pump-action and several rounds were seized from Hassan and a 30-bore pistols was seized from Munir. “The accused used to display weapons on TikTok while making videos,” the police said, adding that further actions are being taken by registering FIRs under relevant provisions of the law.

Similarly, Kanganpur police also arrested two more accused Shahbaz and Pervez while the Chunian police arrested accused one accused named Sakhi and the Changamanga police arrested accused Iqbal. The police said four 30-bore pistols and several bullets were seized from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, the City Chunnian police team also arrested a four-member motorcycle thief gang and seized stolen goods worth Rs 500,000 from their possession, including five motorcycles, five mobile phones and two 30-bore pistols. The accused include Bakhshu, Haris, Ali Jutt and Haseeb alias Jani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Five TikTokers held over displaying weapons

‘DTRE Module-Weboc System’ not yet updated

Aramco seeks one-year extension on $10bn loan

Issues related to offshore supply contractor: ECC constitutes committee

Jul-Feb (2020-21): Rs18bn increase in net revenue collection

Futures spread increases 15.99pc

Bilawal meets Fazl ahead of Senate elections

Hafeez Sheikh or Gilani: All eyes on Islamabad Senate seat

POL products’ prices remain unchanged

Dire prospects for value-added textile industry

Breach of their own rules: Two Jordanian ministers fired for partying

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.