Five TikTokers held over displaying weapons

LAHORE: The Kasur police claimed on Sunday to have seized a good number of arms and ammunition by arresting five TikTokers from different locations on charges of possessing and displaying illegal weapons on social media and creating a sense of terror among the public.

According to the information released by the IG office, the teams of Changa Manga and Allahabad police stations carried out separate operations and arrested three accused, identified as Najam-ul-Hassan, Ehtesham and Afzal Munir, for displaying weapons on social media app TikTok.

Police said that two 30-bore pistols and 10 bullets were seized from the possession of accused Ehtesham while a pump-action and several rounds were seized from Hassan and a 30-bore pistols was seized from Munir. “The accused used to display weapons on TikTok while making videos,” the police said, adding that further actions are being taken by registering FIRs under relevant provisions of the law.

Similarly, Kanganpur police also arrested two more accused Shahbaz and Pervez while the Chunian police arrested accused one accused named Sakhi and the Changamanga police arrested accused Iqbal. The police said four 30-bore pistols and several bullets were seized from the possession of the accused.

Meanwhile, the City Chunnian police team also arrested a four-member motorcycle thief gang and seized stolen goods worth Rs 500,000 from their possession, including five motorcycles, five mobile phones and two 30-bore pistols. The accused include Bakhshu, Haris, Ali Jutt and Haseeb alias Jani.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021