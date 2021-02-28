There will be no compromise on sovereignty, dignity, asserts Air Chief

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Saturday, warned that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misunderstood as there would be no compromise on our sovereignty and dignity.

Speaking at a function organised as the nation marked the second anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” conducted on February 27, 2019, which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace, he termed February 27 as a significant day not just for the Pakistan Air Force but for the whole country.

“PAF once again upheld its glorious legacy and deterred the aggressor who gravely miscalculated and challenged our sovereignty,” he added.

The ceremony started with a flypast of the air force’s fighter planes.

The air chief said Pakistan had responded to the violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian planes in a manner that made our nation proud, adding, the country’s air force proved equal to Jinnah’s vision of being second to none, and established our supremacy in the air.

“I appreciate all personnel of Pakistan Air Force for their professionalism, valour, and commitment displayed in Operation Swift Retort,” he added.

He reiterated that Pakistan is a responsible and peace-loving country and its efforts for international peace, especially in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and in UN peacekeeping missions are being acknowledged by the international community.

One such manifestation of peace was witnessed by the world through the unconditional return of captured Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, by the government of Pakistan, he added.

“However, let me make it very clear that our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. In case of any misadventure, our response would be swift, resolute, and unwavering,” he added.

He appreciated the force for remaining proactive in maintaining peace and deterring aggression, despite, the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, the air force was committed to increasing its potential for the defence of the country.

He also expressed support for Kashmiris, stressing that it is time to bring an end to the atrocities and longest lockdown of more than one-hand-a-half-year.

Former air chief of the PAF and a large number of the PAF officials witnessed the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented the guard of honour. Another important event of the event was a spectacular flypast of two formations of the PAF fighter aircrafts including F16, JF17 Thunder, F7, and Mirage.

