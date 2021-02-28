ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

There will be no compromise on sovereignty, dignity, asserts Air Chief

Recorder Report 28 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, on Saturday, warned that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misunderstood as there would be no compromise on our sovereignty and dignity.

Speaking at a function organised as the nation marked the second anniversary of “Operation Swift Retort” conducted on February 27, 2019, which resulted in the downing of two Indian planes that had violated Pakistani airspace, he termed February 27 as a significant day not just for the Pakistan Air Force but for the whole country.

“PAF once again upheld its glorious legacy and deterred the aggressor who gravely miscalculated and challenged our sovereignty,” he added.

The ceremony started with a flypast of the air force’s fighter planes.

The air chief said Pakistan had responded to the violation of the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian planes in a manner that made our nation proud, adding, the country’s air force proved equal to Jinnah’s vision of being second to none, and established our supremacy in the air.

“I appreciate all personnel of Pakistan Air Force for their professionalism, valour, and commitment displayed in Operation Swift Retort,” he added.

He reiterated that Pakistan is a responsible and peace-loving country and its efforts for international peace, especially in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and in UN peacekeeping missions are being acknowledged by the international community.

One such manifestation of peace was witnessed by the world through the unconditional return of captured Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, by the government of Pakistan, he added.

“However, let me make it very clear that our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. In case of any misadventure, our response would be swift, resolute, and unwavering,” he added.

He appreciated the force for remaining proactive in maintaining peace and deterring aggression, despite, the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, the air force was committed to increasing its potential for the defence of the country.

He also expressed support for Kashmiris, stressing that it is time to bring an end to the atrocities and longest lockdown of more than one-hand-a-half-year.

Former air chief of the PAF and a large number of the PAF officials witnessed the ceremony.

Earlier, a smartly turned out contingent of the PAF presented the guard of honour. Another important event of the event was a spectacular flypast of two formations of the PAF fighter aircrafts including F16, JF17 Thunder, F7, and Mirage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Line of control PAF Mujahid Anwar Khan Air Chief Marshal

There will be no compromise on sovereignty, dignity, asserts Air Chief

PSDP 2020-21: Rs479.24bn released against Rs650bn budgetary allocation

PM to announce ‘mega’ development package for Sindh districts soon: Umar

Presidential reference on Senate ballot mode: Apex court likely to announce its opinion tomorrow

Senate election: Campaigns to come to an end at midnight on March 1: ECP

Ministry proposes body to articulate ‘Smart Tax Plan’

$1.9trn Covid plan clears US House, heads to Senate

Pakistan shall respond with full might: DG ISPR

Successful bidder of track and trace project: FBR GRC expressly defines ‘conflict of interest’ term

AEO certificate holders: FBR asks port authorities to provide all facilities

Money laundering: FBR sets up body to monitor progress on disposal of assets

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.