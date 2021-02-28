Prices of most essential kitchen items witness increase

ISLAMABAD: Prices of majority of essential kitchen items have witnessed a fresh increase including perishable and non-perishable items during this week past as compared with the previous week, revealed a survey conducted by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

Traders told this correspondent the prices of all the pulses had witnessed a further increase as moong wholesale price has jumped from Rs 7,600 per bag to Rs 9,200 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg against Rs 200 per kg.

Maash jumped from Rs 9,600 per 40kg bag to Rs 10,600 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 280 per kg against Rs 260 per kg, best quality lentil gram from Rs 5,400 per 40kg bag to Rs 6,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg against Rs 160 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil from Rs 8,500 per 40kg to Rs 9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 260 per kg against Rs 225 per kg, masoor from Rs 5,800 per 40kg to Rs 6,000 per 40kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg against Rs 160 per kg, and best quality whole gram from Rs 5,400 per 40kg to Rs 6,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 150 per kg.

Price of best quality ghee/cooking oil such as Dalda, Sufi and other brands during the week under review witnessed another increase of Rs 70 per 5 litre tin as in wholesale it jumped from Rs 1,470 per 5 litre tin to Rs 1,495, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,565 per 5 litre tin against Rs 1,510 per 5 litre pack.

B-grade ghee/cooking oil wholesale market remained stable at Rs 2,750 per carton of 12 packs, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per pack of 900 grams.

During past three months best quality ghee/cooking oil prices have witnessed an increase of Rs 390 per 5 litre bottle or Rs 71 per litre increase, while normal quality ghee/cooking oil brands have witnessed an increase of Rs 45 per 900 gram pack.

The survey observed chicken prices have beaten past record of Rs 8,800 per 40kg in wholesale market and reached Rs 9,000 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 250 per kg against Rs 230 per kg.

While chicken meat price reached Rs 400 per kg from Rs 360 per kg also beating the previous record of Rs 390 per kg.

During the week under review, sugar price jumped from Rs 4,500 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,600 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 96/100 per kg against Rs 95-100 per kg.

Egg prices in wholesale market jumped from Rs 4,300 per carton to Rs 4,400 per carton, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 155-160 per dozen.

Formula milk Nido price jumped from Rs 870 per pack of 900 grams to Rs 960 per pack.

Moreover, Nestle company has also reduced the size of the pack from 1,000 grams to 900 grams, traders said.

They said that small pack of the Nido milk price has also increased by Rs 40 a pack.

The survey noted that prices of majority of vegetables witnessed an increase as tomatoes price went up from Rs 160 per 5kg to Rs 175 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs 50 per kg against Rs 40-45 per kg, onion price went up from Rs 150 per 5kg to Rs 170 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 45 per kg against Rs 40 per kg, potato price went up from Rs 175 per 5kg to Rs 185 per 5 kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs 45 per kg.

Ginger price jumped from Rs 1,200 per 5kg to Rs 1,230 per 5kg, which in retail market are being sold at Rs300 per kg, and garlic price is stable at Rs 900 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 225 per kg.

The survey observed an increase in most of the other vegetables too as fresh bean price jumped to Rs 150 per kg from Rs 140 per kg, okra to Rs 275 per kg from Rs 250 per kg, yam to Rs 145 per kg from Rs 130 per kg, peas from Rs 55 per kg to Rs 60 per kg, and brinjal went down from Rs 80 per kg to Rs 60 per kg.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pack and Olpher prices, which last week were increased from Rs 40 per small pack to Rs 42.5 per pack, and litre pack from Rs 154 per pack to Rs 160 per pack.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices and firewood remained stable as LPG domestic cylinder of 15kg price is stable at Rs 2,400 per cylinder, and firewood prices at Rs 800 per 40kg.

Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained stable at Rs 125 per kg and Rs 140 per kg respectively.

Rice prices also remained stable at Rs 5,700 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 175 per kg.

Wheat flour price also remained stable at Rs 1,330 per bag, normal quality wheat flour at Rs 1,270 per bag.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs 94.04 per kg, which in market on average is available at Rs 96 per kg.

Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price Rs 1,495 per 5kg tin while in market it has touched Rs 1,565 per 5kg tin mark.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021