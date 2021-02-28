Governor Yasinzai declares CPEC a game changer

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has declared the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a game changer project for the entire region.

This was stated by him while talking to the Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company, Zhang Baozhong on the occasion of his visit to Gwadar Port on Saturday.

Amanullah Yasinzai said that the completion of the CPEC project will end the global economic stagnation.

He said that the CPEC project will create innumerable employment opportunities in the country.

The Governor Balochistan emphasized on the need to focus on imparting modern technical and vocational skills to the new generation in view of CPEC requirements. Amanullah Yasinzai lauded China’s cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, Governor Balochistan and Chairman China Overseas Port Holding Company visited various sections of Gwadar Port.