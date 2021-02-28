CCL pharma delegates attend conference in Sri Lanka

KARACHI: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan arrived in Sri Lanka last week, for a two-day visit to the country on the invitation of the country's Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa. During the visit, PM Imran Khan also attended the Trade and Investment Conference 2021 - an event held with the aim to promote trade and investment between Pakistan & Sri Lanka.

Kashif Sheikh, Chairman CCL, steered a team of Pakistani delegates of pharmaceutical manufacturers at the conference, which was attended by more than 200 government officials and business delegates from both countries, under overseeing of Razzaq Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment.

During this conference, Kashif Sheikh met with Channa Jayasumana, Health Minister of Sri Lanka and various Pakistani dignitaries to sign a number of agreements; a step towards improving pharmaceutical drug production in Sri Lanka, in line with CCL's vision of enabling healthy, happy lives.-PR

