Pakistan

ILMA University's registrar becomes mentor at Education Policython

KARACHI: ILMA University's Registrar & Director of International Linkages & Opportunities Syed Kashif Rafi...
Recorder Report 28 Feb 2021

KARACHI: ILMA University's Registrar & Director of International Linkages & Opportunities Syed Kashif Rafi has became the Mentor at the Education Policython in collaboration with Policy for the People, Harvard University, USA co-hosted with Partners of Patents. It is a great honour to be bestowed upon by this eminent title at the top IVY League of the world which is a testimony of the high standards upheld by the ILMA University internationally.

A prominent policy-making platform for the people, Education Policython converge the experts and speakers on education on February, 20th-21st, 2021. Syed Kashif Rafi was counted among the panel of brilliant figures excelling in the field of education globally.

This global event projected Policy for People in collaboration with The Policy Programme at Harvard Kennedy School, Institute of Politics, Harvard University, USA. The Education Policython aimed to engage with policy, learn about decision-making processes, synthesize policy-driven ideas and receive mentorship/peer mentorship. It was an annual event that turned into a vibrant platform for students to avail mentoring and networking with amazing opportunities to connect with seasoned speakers worldwide. The notable selection of Syed Kashif Rafi as a mentor in this event of global proportions was indeed praise-worthy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

