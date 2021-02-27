World Bank provide $12mn grant for FATA temporarily displaced

The World Bank will provide an additional grant of $12 million in assistance to the temporarily displaced in FATA.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of Additional Grant Agreement of “FATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project” worth $12 million with the World Bank.

FATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Early Recovery Project (TDP-ERP) is aimed to support the early recovery of families affected by the displacement, promote child health and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in the former Tribal Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project will now also cover four new Districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province i.e. D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu in addition to Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Mohmand and Bajaur Districts. With this additional grant financing of US$ 12 million, total cost of this project would amount to US$ 216 million.

Noor Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs signed the grant agreement on behalf of the Government of Pakistan while the representative of NADRA signed the Project Agreement. Ms Malinda Good, Operations Manager, World Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the World Bank.

On the occasion, the Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the commitment of his government to support the development activities in merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and improve the basic service delivery nearer to their door steps. The Minister appreciated the role of NADRA in achieving the project objectives.

Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, thanked the World Bank Country Team for extending their continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in achieving sustainable economic development in the country. The Operations Manager, World Bank ensured their continuous support to Government of Pakistan in achieving the priority development goals.