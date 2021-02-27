Feb 27 Surprise Day: DG ISPR says Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, 'shall respond with full might'

The Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that February 27, 2019, is a testament that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), with the support of the nation, will always defend the motherland against all threats.

Two years ago, the PAF had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.

"It is not numbers but courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end. Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might," the DG ISPR tweeted.

Today, the PAF is celebrating Surprise Day on the occasion of the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, when the armed forces defended the country and retaliated to Indian Air Force violation of its sovereign territories.