LoC ceasefire restoration: PM says onus of creating enabling environment for further progress rests with India

Congratulating the nation and its armed forces on the second anniversary of the February 2019 dogfight between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister said that 'we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing'.

"I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan," the PM tweeted on Saturday. He further said that Pakistan also demonstrated to the world its responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot.

Two years ago, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. "We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," the PM added.

In another tweet, the PM welcomed the restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control. "The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination acc to UNSC resolutions," he tweeted.

On Thursday, a special hotline contact was established between Pakistan and India, through which discussions on LoC and all sectors were held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021.