ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
ASC 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.04%)
AVN 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-6.07%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.72%)
BYCO 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.97%)
DGKC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FCCL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.15%)
FFBL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.85%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.74%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.98%)
HUBC 85.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.55%)
JSCL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.5%)
KAPCO 37.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.31%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.23%)
PAEL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.92%)
PIBTL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
POWER 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.41%)
PPL 90.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
SNGP 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.68%)
TRG 141.10 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.16%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-4.26%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,936 Decreased By ▼ -22.94 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,403 Decreased By ▼ -330.65 (-1.28%)
KSE100 45,865 Decreased By ▼ -100.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,173 Decreased By ▼ -26.07 (-0.14%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold-Low prices spark flurry of activity in India

  • China premiums between $3-$7/oz amid muted activity.
  • Chinese net gold imports via Hong Kong fall in January.
  • Indian jewellers aggressively building inventory- dealer.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

Physical gold demand in India gained momentum this week as retail buyers and jewellers lapped up bullion at near eight-month low prices, while Singapore continued to see steady interest for both gold and silver.

Gold futures in India were trading around 46,000 rupees per 10 grams, not far from the eight-month trough of 45,861 rupees touched last week.

"Consumers are quite comfortable with current price level. There is good demand for jewellery from retail buyers," said Harshad Ajmera, the proprietor of JJ Gold House, a wholesaler in the city of Kolkata.

He added the 50,000-rupee mark is a psychological price barrier for Indian consumers.

Dealers charged premiums of about $4 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 12.5% import and 3% sales levies, versus last week's $7 premium, which was an eight-month peak.

Jewellers are aggressively building inventory as prices are attractive and retail demand is robust, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a bullion importing bank.

In Singapore, premiums of $1.4-$2 an ounce were charged amid firm demand.

"We've seen a little more buying from wholesale and also retail especially after the Lunar new year," said Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central, adding interest for silver remained elevated.

Suppliers have flagged delayed deliveries for gold and silver due to physical shortages developing in the global market, said Vincent Tie, sales manager at another Singapore dealer, Silver Bullion.

In traditional top consumer China, activity was muted by COVID-19-related restrictions during the usually busy holiday period, dealers said, with premiums of around $3-$7 an ounce over benchmark spot gold prices.

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell in January as the restrictions dimmed market activity.

In Hong Kong, dealers sold bullion at anywhere between on par with the benchmark to a $1 premium. Japanese dealers charged a premium of $0.50.

gold price Physical gold demand Gold futures

Asia Gold-Low prices spark flurry of activity in India

PM thanks Sri Lankan leadership for allowing burial of COVID-19 victims

Pakistan remains committed towards completion of FATF Action Plan, says Azhar

US welcomes Pakistan, India's joint statement on LoC ceasefire; urges two countries to hold direct talks on Kashmir

Terrorist commander involved in killings of 50 security officials gunned down: ISPR

US, EU say vaccine programs on track as global deaths hit 2.5mn

Energy projects won’t add to debt: China

EU leaders debate push to boost defences

17 pro-Iran fighters killed in US strikes in Syria

Senate ruling sinks US minimum wage hike in Covid aid bill

Biden, Saudi king speak ahead of Khashoggi murder report

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters