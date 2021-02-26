Business & Finance
Norwegian Air has cancelled all remaining 88 jets in Airbus order
26 Feb 2021
OSLO: Norwegian Air has cancelled all the 88 narrow-body jets that remained on order from Airbus, a Norwegian Air spokesman said on Friday.
The airline took an impairment charge of 4.8 billion crowns ($93.51 million) in the fourth quarter relating to the termination of aircraft purchase contracts with Airbus and Boeing.
