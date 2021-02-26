ANL 30.68 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (6.34%)
West Ham's Moyes uneasy over return of fans for final day of season

  • Crowds of up to 10,000 could be allowed into soccer stadiums from May 17 if conditions are met under the British government's plan announced this week to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England.
  • Moyes said return of fans would be "fantastic" but the current season should be completed behind closed doors.
Reuters 26 Feb 2021

West Ham United manager David Moyes said on Friday he is uneasy about the prospect of supporters being allowed into stadiums for the final round of Premier League games on May 23, as it could help some teams.

Crowds of up to 10,000 could be allowed into soccer stadiums from May 17 if conditions are met under the British government's plan announced this week to ease COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in England.

Stadiums in some parts of the country opened their doors to a limited number of supporters in December, but the government launched another lockdown after a new wave of infections.

Moyes said return of fans would be "fantastic" but the current season should be completed behind closed doors.

"... I'm a bit uneasy about them coming back for the last game of the season because it would be an advantage for some teams to have them for a game," Moyes told a news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to leaders Manchester City.

"We've used the word 'integrity' during many times in this pandemic and I'd have to say I'd be really worried about some clubs getting an advantage in the last game of the season, but getting the supporters back would be great.

"I'd be excited to see it."

Moyes, who is out of contract at West Ham at the end of the season, has previously been linked by the British media with the manager's job at his former club Celtic but hosed down talk of a return to Scotland.

The position at the Scottish champions is vacant after Neil Lennon stepped down on Wednesday.

"I have no intentions of going anywhere," Moyes, whose West Ham side are fourth with 45 points from 25 games, said.

"We're quietly ticking things along here. I just want to go about the job and being professional. Contracts are not that important in football management."

