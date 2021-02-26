ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Upward trend persists

BR Research 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: After market close on Thursday, Pakistan Rupee continued on its upward trend going up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however remained unchanged against Euro in open market while going up against AED and SR.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 45 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.30 and 158.40 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 30 paisas for buying and 35 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 158.40 and 158.60 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 191.50 and 193 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 43.10 and 43.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 42 and 42.20 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 158.40
Open Offer     Rs 158.60
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 158.30
Offer Rate     Rs 158.40
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback lost 30 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 158.50 against the opening rate of Rs 158.80 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 160.00.

Furthermore, the rupee showed strength as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates decreased from Wednesday’s closing of Rs 223.00 and Rs 224.50 to Rs 222.60 and Rs 224.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 10 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling) against last rate of Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling).

It closed at Rs159.20(buying) and Rs 159.30(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

