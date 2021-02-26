ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 26 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2           Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date      Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price       Percentage
===================================================================================================
Chakwal Spinning Mills        20.02.2021   26.02.2021   26.02.2021           -                  Nil
Gharibwal Cement              21.02.2021   27.02.2021   27.02.2021 (u)       -                    -
Agriauto Industries           22.02.2021   28.02.2221        -          18.02.2021          100 (I)
(PESE-1) Pakistan
Energy (Sukuk-1)              23.02.2021   28.02.2021        -               -                    -
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan  26.02.2021   27.02.2021        -               -                    -
(JS TFC-11) Jahangir
Siddiqui                      27.02.2021   06.03.2021        -               -                    -
Cherat Packaging              02.03.2021   08.03.2021        -          26.02.2021           10 (I)
Next Capital Ltd.             04.03.2021   10.03.2021        -          02.03.2021       10 (I) (B)
Punjab Oil Mills              05.03.2021   11.03.2021   11.03.2021           -                    -
Interloo Ltd.                 05.03.2021   12.03.2021        -          03.03.2021           15 (I)
Dynea Pakistan                05.03.2021   12.03.2021        -          03.03.2021           50 (I)
United Distrib utors          05.03.2021   11.03.2021        -               -                    -
Bank Alfalah                  06.03.2021   09.03.2021   09.03.2021      04.03.2021           20 (F)
Kohinoor Energy               06.03.2021   12.03.2021        -          04.03.2021           60 (I)
Janana De Malucho             06.03.2021   13.03.2021   13.03.2021 (u)       -                    -
Babri Cotton Mills            06.03.2021   13.03.2021   13.03.2021 (u)       -                    -
Samin Textiles                06.03.2021   12.03.2021        -               -                    -
Tri-Star Polyester            08.03.2021   11.03.2021   11.03.2021 (u)       -                    -
Habib Rice Products           08.03.2021   15.03.2021        -          04.03.2021           40 (I)
Hi-Tech Lubricants            09.03.2021   15.03.2021        -          05.03.2021           20 (I)
Adamjee Insurance             10.03.2021   16.03.2021   16.03.2021 (u)       -                    -
Oil & Gas Development Co.     11.03.2021   17.03.2021   17.03.2021 (u)       -                    -
(BAFLTFC-L) Bank Alfalah      11.03.2021   25.03.2021        -               -                    -
Pakistan Paper Products       11.03.2021   17.03.2021        -          09.03.2021           20 (I)
(AKBLTFC-7) Askari Bank       11.03.2021   17.03.2021        -               -                    -
K-Electric                    12.03.2021   17.03.2021        -               -                    -
Ittehad Chemicals             12.03.2021   19.03.2021        -          10.03.2021           20 (I)
Millat Tractors               12.03.2021   18.03.2021        -          10.03.2021   500(I)12.5 (B)
Mari Petroleum                12.03.2021   18.03.2021        -          10.03.2021           60 (I)
Fauji Fertilizer              12.03.2021   18.03.2021   18.03.2021      10.03.2021           34 (F)
Mughal Iron & Steel           14.03.2021   21.03.2021        -          11.03.2021     30 (I)16 (R)
Bank Al-Habib                 15.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021      11.03.2021           45 (F)
International Steel           15.03.2021   22.03.2021        -          11.03.2021           30 (I)
International Industries      15.03.2021   22.03.2021        -          11.03.2021           35 (I)
Pakistan State Oil            16.03.2021   24.03.2021        -          12.03.2021           50 (I)
Biafo Industries              17.03.2021   23.03.2021        -          15.03.2021           20 (I)
Habib Metropolitan Bank       19.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      17.03.2021           25 (F)
Engro Powergen Qqadirpur      25.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021      22.02.2021         17.5 (F)
Adam Sugar Mills              27.03.2021   09.03.2021   09.03.2021           -               40 (F)
Fauji Foods                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021           -                  Nil
Allied Bank                   19.03.2021   25.03.2021   25.03.2021      17.03.2021           60 (F)
Soneri Bank                   19.03.2021   26.03.2021   26.03.2021       17.032021         12.5 (F)
Habib Bank                    20.03.2021   26.03.2021   26.03.2021      18.03.2021           30 (F)
Fauni Fertilizer Bin Qasim    22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  Nil
Faysal Bank                   22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  Nil
Meezan Bank                   22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2011      18.03.2021           20 (F)
National Bank of Pakistan     22.03.2021   29.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  NIL
JS Bank                       22.03.2021   28.03.2021   29.03.2021           -                  NIL
Askari Bank                   24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      19.03.2021           30 (F)
Sana Industries               24.03.2021   31.03.2021        -               -               28 (R)
Aruj Industries               24.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021 (u)       -                    -
Jubilee Life Insurance        24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021           -              135 (F)
Engro Fertilizer              24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      19.03.2021           40 (F)
Bank of Punjab                24.03.2021   30.03.2021   30.03.2021      19.03.2021           10 (F)
Cyan Limited                  25.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021           -               50 (F)
EFU Life Assurance            25.03.2021   31.03.2021   31.03.2021           -              105 (F)
Tariq Glass Industries        26.03.2021   06.04.2021   06.04.2021 (u)    24.03.2021     25 (I) (B)
JS Global Capital             02.04.2021   08.04.2021   08.04.2021           -                  Nil
JS Investments                02.04.2021   09.04.2021   09.04.2021           -                  Nil
Engro Polymer & Chemicals     04.04.2021   08.04.2021   08.04.2021      01.04.2021        12.47 (F)
Jubilee General Insurance     06.04.2021   12.04.2021   12.04.2021      02.04.2021           35 (F)
Tri-Pack Filmst               07.04.2021   14.04.2021   14.04.2021      05.04.2021           50 (F)
OGCC                          13.04.2021   19.04.2021        -               -              15 (ii)
TPL Insurance                 16.04.2021   22.04.2021   22.04.2021           -                  Nil
Pakistan Tobacco              17.04.2021   23.04.2021   23.04.2021      15.04.2021          280 (F)
PakGen Power                  17.04.2021   26.04.2021   26.04.2021           -               10 (F)
Lalpir Power                  17.04.2021   26.04.2021   26.04.2021           -               10 (F)
Engro Corporation             20.04.2021   26.04.2021   26.04.2021      16.04.2021           20 (F)
Adamjee Insurance             21.04.2021   27.04.2021   27.04.2021      19.04.2021         12.5 (F)
===================================================================================================

(I) Interim Dividend

(F) Final Dividend

(B) Bonus

(*) Date revised

(E) Election of Directors of Company

(u) Extra ordinary general meeting

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

