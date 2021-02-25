ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
AVN 97.95 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.46%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.78%)
DGKC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.26%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.63%)
FCCL 25.16 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.48%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.6%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.95%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.91%)
JSCL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.46%)
KAPCO 37.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.74%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
MLCF 47.18 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.57%)
PAEL 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.68%)
PIBTL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PPL 91.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.44%)
PRL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.48%)
PTC 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.57%)
SNGP 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 145.70 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.01%)
UNITY 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.33%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.21%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 85.49 (1.75%)
BR30 25,734 Increased By ▲ 497.97 (1.97%)
KSE100 45,966 Increased By ▲ 603.04 (1.33%)
KSE30 19,199 Increased By ▲ 314.87 (1.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn down 5-10 cents, wheat down 7-9, soybeans down 3-5

  • The US Department of Agriculture reported export sales of US old-crop wheat at 167,800 tonnes, a marketing year low that fell below a range of trade expectations, while new-crop sales totaled 14,800 tonnes.
  • Corn futures slid to session lows after the USDA's weekly export sales data fell below trade expectations.
Reuters 25 Feb 2021

CHICAGO: Following are US trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

NOTE: First notice day for deliveries against CBOT March futures contracts is Friday.

WHEAT - Down 7 to 9 cents per bushel

Wheat futures fell to session lows on disappointing weekly US export sales. Traders also booking profits a day after the CBOT May contract hit a one-month high.

The US Department of Agriculture reported export sales of US old-crop wheat at 167,800 tonnes, a marketing year low that fell below a range of trade expectations, while new-crop sales totaled 14,800 tonnes.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat last traded down 9 cents at $6.76-1/2 per bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was last down 9-1/4 cents at $6.53-3/4 a bushel and MGEX May spring wheat was last down 6-1/4 cents at $6.51-1/4.

CORN - Down 5 to 10 cents per bushel

Corn futures slid to session lows after the USDA's weekly export sales data fell below trade expectations.

The USDA reported export sales of US old-crop corn at 453,200 tonnes, a marketing year low that fell below a range of trade expectations; new-crop corn sales totaled 145,900 tonnes.

CBOT May corn was last down 10 cents at $5.47 per bushel, with new-crop December last down 3-3/4 cents at $4.73.

SOYBEANS - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel

Soybeans turned lower, retreating from early advances, on disappointing weekly US export sales data. Life-of-contract highs were set across the board in early moves. Market underpinned by worries about South American weather, including rains slowing the harvest in Brazil.

Strength in soyoil futures lends support amid strong global vegetable oils markets. Contract highs were set in most CBOT soyoil futures contracts.

The USDA reported export sales of US old-crop soybeans at 167,900 tonnes, below a range of trade expectations, and new-crop sales totaled 70,800 tonnes.

CBOT May soybeans were last down 5-1/2 cents at $14.20-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop November was last up 1-3/4 cents at $12.40.

CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean oil CBOT soybean

Corn down 5-10 cents, wheat down 7-9, soybeans down 3-5

Senate Election: All candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?

Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately

All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood

Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram

NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline

The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters