Markets
Uganda expects to begin work on oil pipeline with Total 'shortly' after March FID
- We expect construction of the pipeline to start shortly after we have finalised FIDs, and we expect to conclude the FIDs by the end of March.
- We are in the final stages of negotiating a shareholders agreement" for the pipeline.
25 Feb 2021
KAMPALA: Uganda said on Thursday construction of an oil pipeline with France's Total to run through neighbouring Tanzania is expected to begin shortly after a final investment decision (FID) is made in March.
"We expect construction of the pipeline to start shortly after we have finalised FIDs, and we expect to conclude the FIDs by the end of March," said Robert Kasande, a senior official at the ministry of energy.
"We are in the final stages of negotiating a shareholders agreement" for the pipeline, he told Reuters.
ECP orders re-election in entire Daska constituency on March 18
Uganda expects to begin work on oil pipeline with Total 'shortly' after March FID
How much FATF grey-listing cost Pakistan’s economy?
Moody’s term Pakistani banks strong growth despite pandemic ‘a credit positive’
Pakistani, Indian DGMOs agree for strict observance of all agreements, cease firing along LoC, other sectors immediately
All schools will go back to regular five-day classes from Monday: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan is victim of attacks by terrorists harbored by neighboring state: Akram
NCOC eases restrictions on commercial activities as COVID-19 cases decline
The sword of NAB hangs over some IPPs’ heads
Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants
Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA
PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation
Read more stories
Comments