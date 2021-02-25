ANL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.76%)
FM Qureshi welcomes Pak-India ceasefire agreement

  • Foreign minister says the pact is a positive omen and urged India to strictly follow the ceasefire agreement
  • Pakistan has been highlighting the ceasefire violations at all international forums from the Indian side: FM
Fahad Zulfikar 25 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has welcomed the agreement of strict observance of the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Qureshi said that the pact is a positive omen and urged India to strictly follow the ceasefire agreement.

He said that Pakistan has been highlighting the ceasefire violations at all international forums from the Indian side, which has claimed the lives of many innocent people. “He maintained that the agreement is a positive development if India sticks to it.

The foreign minister highlighted that the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK) worsened after the August 5 move by Modi government. India is facing humiliation at all international forums after stripping the special status of IoK.

Earlier today, Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India held discussions to review the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

A special hotline contact was established between the two sides, through which discussions on LoC and all sectors were held in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial peace, the two DGMOs agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns 'which have propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence'.

