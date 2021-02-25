ANL 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.5%)
ASC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.57%)
ASL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
AVN 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-3.24%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.64%)
DGKC 132.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
FCCL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
FFBL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.27%)
FFL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.9%)
HASCOL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.34%)
JSCL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-6.63%)
KAPCO 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.7%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
LOTCHEM 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.78%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.56%)
PAEL 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.27%)
PIBTL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.21%)
POWER 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.2%)
PPL 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.09%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.13%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.78%)
SNGP 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.01%)
TRG 138.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.84%)
UNITY 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.88%)
BR100 4,874 Decreased By ▼ -45.25 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,236 Decreased By ▼ -341.52 (-1.34%)
KSE100 45,363 Decreased By ▼ -366.17 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,884 Decreased By ▼ -101.17 (-0.53%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euronext wheat edges higher in late trade

Reuters 25 Feb 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged higher in late trade on Tuesday, supported by ongoing short-covering in front-month futures, while traders assessed risks to crops from cold spells in US and European wheat belts. Prices held near recent highs as steady export demand and tight feed grain supply were expected to continue eroding wheat stocks.

May milling wheat, now the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, closed 0.1% higher at 229.50 euros ($278.82) a tonne. The contract earlier equalled Monday’s one-month high of 229.75 euros but again failed to breach resistance at 230 euros.

March futures were up 0.4% at 240.50 euros. They had surged on Friday to 242.75 euros, the highest front-month price since May 2013, as market participants covered open positions in the run-up to the contract’s expiry.

Euronext rapeseed saw sharper price moves on Tuesday, with front-month May futures closing up 2.4% at 472.00 euros, after touching 474.00 euros in earlier trade, the highest front-month price since April 2013.

Wheat Euronext US and European wheat wheat stocks

Euronext wheat edges higher in late trade

Nepra reduces RoE component of N-plants

Pakistan, Sri Lanka decide to broaden FTA

PM says greater trade connectivity vital for poverty alleviation

PSDP for 2021-22: 5 new projects worth Rs8.41bn proposed

CJP says apex court no substitute for parliament

Foreign funding case: petitioner moves ECP

IMF MD warns Covid-19 leaving some states behind

Business community underscores need for signing CoE

Islamic banks have ample capital, liquidity buffers: Moody’s

Cotton yarn import from India: Aptma rejects proposal

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.