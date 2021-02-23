Pakistan
NA Speaker directs Chief Secretary to submit report about killing of aid workers
- Dawar raised the issue following which the speaker directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week.
ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar on Tuesday directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week regarding killing of four women aid workers in the Mirali area of North Waziristan.
An Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar raised the issue following which the speaker directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report in the House within one week.
