Balochistan governor says more dams required to boost agri sector

  • He said that endeavours of peasants and livestock holders helped increase the national production.
PPI 23 Feb 2021

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan, Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that more water reservoirs were required to modernize agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors in Balochistan.

These views were expressed by him while talking to a representative of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Pakistan, Ms Rebekah Bell who called on him at Governor House here on Tuesday.

Yasinzai said that the construction of new water reservoirs would enable them to control the dearth of food. He added climate change and rains had left negative impacts on agriculture and livestock sectors of the province.

He said that endeavours of peasants and livestock holders helped increase the national production, hence, he added, it was indispensable to further improve their skills by imparting special training of agriculture and livestock on them.

He said that the government was adopting measures for the welfare of labourers and peasants. Appreciating the role played by FAO in Pakistan, Yasinzai said that the decision taken by experts of the concerned sectors from Balochistan for forming the team of technocrats and researchers was pleasing.

