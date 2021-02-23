ANL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.02%)
ASC 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.24%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
AVN 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.36%)
BOP 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.5%)
DGKC 134.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.41%)
EPCL 49.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.11%)
HUBC 84.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.96%)
JSCL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.39%)
KAPCO 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.25%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
MLCF 47.17 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.01%)
PAEL 40.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.32%)
POWER 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.11 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.06%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.12%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.87%)
TRG 142.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.65 (-3.16%)
UNITY 33.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.38%)
WTL 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.68%)
BR100 4,954 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (0.13%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -36.39 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,937 Increased By ▲ 47.44 (0.1%)
KSE30 19,084 Increased By ▲ 24.51 (0.13%)
Reliance lifts Indian shares after five sessions of falls

  • The Nifty private sector banks index, which had fallen in the last five sessions, rose as much as 0.8%, led by a 1.2% climb in ICICI Bank.
Reuters 23 Feb 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday after five straight sessions of falls, boosted by Reliance Industries after the company said it expected to receive approvals by the second quarter of the next fiscal year to hive off its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.53% at 14,752.45 by 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.45% to 49,967.47.

On the Nifty 50, Reliance Industries was the top boost, adding more than 2% after the conglomerate said late on Monday it expected to get approvals for O2C business spin-off by the second quarter and announced its aim to become "net carbon zero" by 2035.

The Nifty private sector banks index, which had fallen in the last five sessions, rose as much as 0.8%, led by a 1.2% climb in ICICI Bank.

Tata Motors jumped 3% after reports that the car maker expected to fare much better than the domestic auto industry.

Asian shares inched lower as rising US Treasury yields and inflation prospects dented investor mood.

