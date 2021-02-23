Hyderabad DC urges scouts to take part in tree plantation drive

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has urged upon the teachers, students and scouts specially to take part in tree plantation move to address climate change particularly increasing heat.

He expressed these views while addressing a function to commemorate International Scouts Day, at Government Naval Rai Hira Nand High School Hyderabad, here today. This event was organized by Education Department’s Director Primary & Secondary Education Syed Rasool Bux Shah who is Commissioner Scouts as well. The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Ali Sheikh, District Education Officer Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and representatives of scouts and teachers’ organizations were also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Hyderabad further said that this year the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sindh jointly have initiated to plant as much as possible trees and one million saplings will be planted in Hyderabad in collaboration with all stakeholders. He said that in this regard, Scouts can play leading role in the tree planting campaign and plant more trees following the Corona SOPs.

Speaking further to the International Day of Scouts, the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad said that he himself studied in a government school and has been a Scout and being a civil servant too, he always has valued the scouts because just like other forces, Scouts can play a vital role in time of natural disasters and other difficult situations. “Scouting creates sense of discipline, love and brotherhood in children that makes them useful members of society” he added and assured the Education Department of all out support to escalate Scouts activities and also promised them to resolve any issues related to Scouts and their annual activities.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch inaugurated the Green Corner at Government Naval Rai Hira Nand High School and planted trees while Director School Education Syed Rasool Bux Shah and Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Zulfiqar Sheikh also planted trees at the Green Corner of school.

