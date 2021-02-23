Sindh govt departments: ACE chief takes notice of delays in probe of cases, complaints

HYDERABAD: The Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Muhammad Iqbal Memon has taken serious note of delays in the investigation of cases & complaints against corruption in various Sindh Government Departments and strictly directed the investigating officers to take all out efforts to get every complaint of corruption to its logical end.

This he directed while presiding over a meeting of the Circle Officers of Hyderabad Division to review the progress of Anticorruption Department, at Shahbaz building, today.

The Deputy Director Anticorruption Establishment (ACE) Hyderabad Syed Imdad Ali Shah briefed the Chairman ACE on the status of cases and investigations as well as the performance of circle officers, respectively.

The Chairman ACE Sindh said that no any society could flourish until the corrupt practices and corruption from the public sector organizations are not eradicated. He expressed dissatisfaction over the progress of some Circle Officers in the disposal of cases and directed them to pursue every complaint at every level after due verification of complaints.

Muhammad Iqbal Memon said that if any complainant does not come to verify and record statement along with proofs, there is no any reason to keep these complaints/matters in pending for a long time and such cases need to be closed. He also directed the officers to avoid from any action on anonymous complaints and further directed to write to his office if the other departments are not cooperating in the process of verification and production of records etc. so that the matter is taken up at the appropriate level.

The Chairman ACE Sindh reviewed the inquiries and investigation of cases and complaints of corruption in detail and ordered the officers to improve the progress and utilize all the government resources to eradicate the menace of corruption from the society. He warned the officers of stern action if they failed to perform on merit and in the best interest of justice.

Muhammad Ali Baloch Director Forensics, Enquires and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Karachi, Dileep Kumar PSO to Chairman and Rashid Ali Section Officer (Admn) Enquires and Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Karachi were also attended the meeting.

