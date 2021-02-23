Japan National Day: Message from Justice Amanullah Khan Yasinzai (retd), Governor Balochistan

On the 20th anniversary of Pakistan Japan Business Forum, I pay all my sincere commendations on the achievement. Wishing all the success and best of intents for their accomplishments and attempts to acquire a progressive business circle. In recognition of constructive conglomerate, we should remember the efforts are made to envision a promising future in regards of trade and business leadership, which thus bring prosperity and peace to the people, business sphere and the governments of both the countries. I highly regard the efforts of Pak-Japan Business Forum for their cooperation and sustenance. All the best for the upcoming years ahead.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021