Japan National Day: Message from Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh

It is my esteemed privilege to congratulate PJBF on their 20th anniversary in Pakistan. We whole heartedly welcome the inclusion of Japan’s programs and partnership with Pakistan. Hopefully this union will craft further entrepreneurial, investment, trade opportunities and placements through united dialogue over the time. I eagerly wish the prolonged continuance of companionship between Pakistan and Japan with mutual understanding. I welcome all the traders, business leaders and the community from Japan to join hands with Pakistan in promotion of combined activities.

Such productive Forums facilitate the upturn in evolution of the ever-changing economic scenario. We look forward to achieve more mutual successes in future. We are privileged to embrace the mutual solidarity and prosperity of both the countries brought through PJBF platform. I wish that the 20-year span of mutual business alliance may flourish further in advancing the exchange and partnership for economic prosperity and development. I wish a great success to Pakistan Japan Business Forum for its liability to facilitate the mutual affable ties through active engrossment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021