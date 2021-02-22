ANL 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.08%)
ASC 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
ASL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
AVN 102.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.06%)
BOP 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.71%)
DGKC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
FCCL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.17%)
FFBL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.32%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.54%)
HUBC 84.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.19%)
JSCL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.3%)
KAPCO 37.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.66%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
LOTCHEM 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.68%)
PAEL 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.93%)
PIBTL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
POWER 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
PPL 90.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.9%)
PRL 26.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.44%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
TRG 147.10 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.15%)
UNITY 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -32.39 (-0.65%)
BR30 25,886 Increased By ▲ 45.5 (0.18%)
KSE100 45,890 Decreased By ▼ -337.61 (-0.73%)
KSE30 19,059 Decreased By ▼ -171.55 (-0.89%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

COVID-19 caused $220 billion of global dividend cuts in 2020: Research

  • According to research, the coronavirus pandemic led to a sharp decline in global dividends last year, with the amount of investor payouts declining by 12.6% to $1.26 trillion.
  • As the public health crisis impacted every corner of the globe, prompting lockdowns and inhibiting economic activity, dividend cuts amounted to $220 billion, according to the Global Dividend Index.
BR Web Desk Updated 22 Feb 2021

According to research, the coronavirus pandemic led to a sharp decline in global dividends last year, with the amount of investor payouts declining by 12.6% to $1.26 trillion.

As the public health crisis impacted every corner of the globe, prompting lockdowns and inhibiting economic activity, dividend cuts amounted to $220 billion, according to the Global Dividend Index.

According to asset manager Janus Henderson, the total amount of dividends paid out between April and December 2020 was $965.2 billion, with the most severe cuts being in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Both the United Kingdom and Europe together accounted for more than half the total reduction in payouts globally, “mainly owing to the forced curtailment on banking dividends by regulators,” Janus Henderson found.

On a sectoral basis, banks accounted for one-third of global dividend reductions by value, with almost $54 million dividends cut and $34 million canceled within the industry, more than three times as much as oil producers — the next most severely affected sector — which saw just over $24 million payouts cancelled.

Looking ahead to 2021 and as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out, increasing expectations that economies could largely reopen by summer, Janus Henderson predicted that payouts would continue to fall in the first quarter of 2021, although the decline is likely to be smaller than between the second and fourth quarters of 2020.

“The outlook for the full year remains extremely uncertain,” it noted. “The pandemic has intensified in many parts of the world, even as vaccine rollouts provide hope. Importantly, banking dividends will resume in countries where they were curtailed, but they will not come close to 2019 levels in Europe and the UK, and this will limit the potential for growth.”

Janus Henderson’s best-case scenario sees 2021 dividends up 5% on a headline basis to a total of $1.32 trillion.

COVID 19 investors research dividends cuts

COVID-19 caused $220 billion of global dividend cuts in 2020: Research

Pakistan sees lowest death toll in a day since October after 16 die from coronavirus

Pandemic used as 'pretext' to crush dissent: UN chief

Pakistan's FDI decline over 27pc in Jul-Jan FY21

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters