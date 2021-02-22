ANL 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
Tokyo stocks close higher on recovery hopes

AFP 22 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday on expectations of an economic recovery after the end of a coronavirus state of emergency in the Japanese capital and other regions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.46 percent, or 138.11 points, to end at 30,156.03, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.49 percent, or 9.40 points, to 1,938.35.

"Hopes are rising that the state of emergency will be lifted as the number of new cases declines," said Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities.

Optimism for recovery has also helped boost the market since Japan began its vaccine rollout last week, Ito said.

There were 178 new Covid-19 cases reported in Tokyo on Monday, local media reported -- the first time daily infections have dropped below 200 since late November.

Investors are also keeping an eye on testimony this week by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that is likely to support the market.

In Tokyo trading, market heavyweight SoftBank Group jumped 1.73 percent to 10,530 yen while Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing gained 0.14 percent to 104,900 yen.

Automakers were lower with Toyota inching down 0.06 percent to 8,060 yen, Honda losing 0.11 percent to 2,978 yen and Nissan dipping 0.25 percent to 587 yen.

Sony edged up 0.12 percent to 11,980 yen.

The dollar fetched 105.64 yen in Asian trade, against 105.46 yen in New York.

