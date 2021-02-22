Markets
Jordan issues new tender to buy 120,000 tonnes wheat
- The deadline for price offers in the tender is Feb. 24.
22 Feb 2021
HAMBURG: Jordan's state grain buyer is tendering to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.
