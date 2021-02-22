ANL 31.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
ASC 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.21%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.45%)
AVN 103.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.15%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
BYCO 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.23%)
DGKC 134.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.47%)
EPCL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.02%)
FCCL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.97%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
HUBC 84.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.68%)
JSCL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
KAPCO 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.84%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
TRG 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.54%)
UNITY 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,963 Decreased By ▼ -16.09 (-0.32%)
BR30 25,845 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (0.02%)
KSE100 46,068 Decreased By ▼ -159.48 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,132 Decreased By ▼ -98.9 (-0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia to bowl in first New Zealand T20

  • Australia have dominated their previous nine T20 meetings with New Zealand, winning seven and losing one, with one match ending tied.
AFP 22 Feb 2021

CHRISTCHURCH: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he was relishing the prospect of chasing on a consistent-looking Hagley Oval pitch.

"It looks like a really good wicket and I don't think it'll change much throughout the 40 overs," he said.

"The winning percentage chasing her is around 70 percent, so we're backing our batters to chase (the New Zealand total) down."

While trans-Tasman bragging rights are up for grabs, both teams also enter the five-match series with one eye on the T20 World Cup in India later this year.

Australia, ranked second in the world in the game's shortest form, are without established stars such as Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc, who were due to visit South Africa for a now-cancelled Test series.

Instead, they are looking to unearth new talent, handing batsman Josh Philippe his debut in Christchurch.

Sixth-ranked New Zealand have an established line-up, although some such as opening bat Martin Guptill will have a point to prove after recent form struggles.

"We know we're up against a strong side in Australia and we're looking forward to the challenge," captain Kane Williamson said.

Australia have dominated their previous nine T20 meetings with New Zealand, winning seven and losing one, with one match ending tied.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Daniel Sams, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson(capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Chris Gaffaney (NZL). TV umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Twenty20 Kane Williamson Christchurch Steve Smith Martin Guptill T20 World Cup Hagley Oval pitch Australia won the toss

Australia to bowl in first New Zealand T20

Pakistan expects decision based on merit as FATF meets today

US nears 500,000 Covid deaths

Trump 'offered Kim Jong Un a ride home on Air Force One'

Iran, IAEA thrash out 'temporary solution' ahead of deadline

FBR Member granted powers to redress ST pleas

Hafeez explains govt’s approach to prices of essential items

FATF meets today

Maryam says ‘rigging’ fully exposed ‘PTI regime’

Daska by-election: ECP urged to notify ‘victory’ of PTI candidate

Sanjrani offers Swati Senate’s help to turn around Railways

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters