ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
ASC 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.27%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.38%)
BOP 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
BYCO 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.81%)
DGKC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
FCCL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.93%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.81%)
JSCL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
KAPCO 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.58%)
KEL 4.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
MLCF 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.57%)
PAEL 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
POWER 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PPL 91.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PRL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
PTC 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.46%)
SILK 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.33%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
TRG 142.25 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (3.61%)
UNITY 33.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.89%)
BR100 4,965 Decreased By ▼ -14.62 (-0.29%)
BR30 25,848 Increased By ▲ 7.93 (0.03%)
KSE100 46,069 Decreased By ▼ -158.79 (-0.34%)
KSE30 19,129 Decreased By ▼ -101.41 (-0.53%)
Spot gold to test resistance at $1,801

  • This $1,869 level is pivotal in deciding how far the wave C could travel. A break below it could confirm the extension of this wave towards $1,651.
Reuters 22 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is expected to test a resistance at $1,801 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,818.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,875.26, which is travelling towards $1,726, its 100% projection level. However, this wave shows early signs of a completion around a support at $1,761.

The target of $1,726 has to be aborted. It will only be resumed when gold breaks $1,761. In the meantime, the metal has climbed above $1,783. It is heading towards the range of $1,801-$1,818. A falling channel even indicates a higher target of $1,840.

On the daily chart, gold has found a support at $1,769. It is expected to bounce towards $1,805, which falls within the range of $1,801-$1,818 (hourly chart).

This $1,869 level is pivotal in deciding how far the wave C could travel. A break below it could confirm the extension of this wave towards $1,651.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold to test resistance at $1,801

