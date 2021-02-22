China aims to boost ability to secure supplies of grains, key agri products

BEIJING: China plans to enhance its ability to secure supplies of grains and important agricultural products, according to an annual document issued by the State Council and published by official news agency Xinhua on Sunday.

China, which has been stepping up its focus on food security, would diversify imports of agricultural products and support companies to integrate into supply chains of global agricultural products, it said.

Known as the “No. 1 document”, it said that seed and arable land are major priorities in the new year, reiterating guidelines from policy statements issued earlier.

All provinces and regions must stabilise planting acreage of grains and improve yields during the 2021-2025 period, it said.

The government will improve the systems of letting the land lie fallow and land rotation, it added, part of an effort to protect arable land. China will stabilise production of soybeans and develop edible oil seed crops including rapeseed and peanut, it said. The government will accelerate building modern animal farming systems in the new year and protect basic production capacity of hogs, it added.