COVID outbreak: Pakistan reports 38 deaths, 1,329 new infections in 24 hours

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 38 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 1.329 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 12,601.

As per details, 1,329 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 1,616 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 571,174.

Meanwhile, 41,395 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 534,107 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 8,686,242 samples have been tested thus far.

Thus far, Sindh has reported 255,834 cases, Punjab 167,345, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 70,886, Balochistan 18,979, Islamabad 43,402, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 9,777 and Gilgit Baltistan 4,951.

On February 20, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that Pakistan will receive at least 5.6 million doses of Covid vaccine by the end of next month.

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) will provide 22.7 million doses of Covid vaccines to Pakistan in three phases, said NCOC, adding that first batch of coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Pakistan in first week of March.