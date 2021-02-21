ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

Recorder Report 21 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has clinched victory in the by-election of NA-45, Kurram. This National Assembly seat had fallen vacant after the death of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) MNA Munir Orakzai in June 2020.

According to unofficial results of all 134 polling stations of NA-45, the PTI's candidate, Malik Fakhar Zaman, secured 16,911 votes. Muhammad Jamil Khan of the JUI-F, who bagged 15,761 votes, emerged as the runner-up.

Another independent candidate, Said Jamal, a cousin of the late Munir Orakzai, secured 15,559 votes. He as well as the JU-F's Jamil Khan have disputed the election results, accusing the ruling PTI of carrying out "massive rigging".

Munir Orakzai had represented the constituency for quite a long as an independent candidate - from 2002 to 2013 and then from 2018 till his demise on June 2, 2020 as JUI-F MNA.

This time around, Orakzai's cousin Said Jamal also known as "Baba-e-Kurram" was enjoying the support of the late MNA's family, though the two had previously contested against each other due to some family disputes.

Talking to Business Recorder over phone, JUI-F's candidate Jamil Khan claimed that the PTI candidate "has no stake in the constituency".

Khan said that he has already given an application for a vote recount, adding that he will also challenge the results in court.

"We believe that the elections results were changed overnight. That's why I have approached for the recount and if I don't get the justice, my next step would be to approach the court of law," he said.

According to him, meida has no access to NA-45 because it's a mountainous and far-flung constituency.

"In such a situation, it is not a difficult task to change the results in favour of the candidate of the ruling party," he claimed.

The PTI's local leadership, however, has denied the allegations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI NA 45 Malik Fakhar Zaman Muhammad Jamil Khan

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.