ANL 31.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.66%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.92%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.21%)
BOP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.02%)
BYCO 10.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (10.64%)
DGKC 135.35 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.57%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.85%)
FCCL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.29%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
HASCOL 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.09%)
HUBC 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (9.84%)
JSCL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.33%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.22%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
MLCF 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.01%)
PAEL 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
PIBTL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.57%)
PRL 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
SNGP 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TRG 137.29 Increased By ▲ 10.04 (7.89%)
UNITY 33.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6%)
BR100 4,980 Increased By ▲ 18.76 (0.38%)
BR30 25,841 Increased By ▲ 305.78 (1.2%)
KSE100 46,228 Increased By ▲ 84.91 (0.18%)
KSE30 19,231 Increased By ▲ 14.33 (0.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Allianz upbeat despite rare drop in annual profit

AFP 21 Feb 2021

BERLIN: German insurance giant Allianz on Friday reported a drop in annual net profit for the first time since 2011, with natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic taking their toll. Net profit came in at 6.8 billion euros in 2020, down 14 percent, the group said in a statement.

Operating profit was 10.8 billion euros, down 9.0 percent, weighed down partly by 1.3 billion euros in pandemic-related costs. The fourth quarter showed a more solid performance, with total revenues stable and operating profit up 8.2 percent. Allianz paid out 880 million euros for natural disasters, compared to 771 million euros the year before.

Total revenues at the Munich-based group decreased by 1.3 percent to 140 billion euros across the whole of 2020. In property-casualty insurance, total revenues rose slightly by 0.4 percent to 59.4 billion euros, despite declines recorded at Allianz Partners (travel insurance) and Euler Hermes (credit insurance).

coronavirus pandemic Allianz German insurance Allianz Partners

Allianz upbeat despite rare drop in annual profit

Seven-month collection: PM lauds FBR for achieving revenue target

Track and trace system bidding: Four companies approach complaints redressal body

Opposition demands impeachment of President

PTI candidate wins NA-45 in by-election

PPP terms ECP's press release charge-sheet against Punjab govt

'Worst rigging', alleges Abbasi

NA-75 by-election: ECP says suspects results of 20 polling stations falsified

PTA drafts 'Tariff for Telecom Service Regulations, 2021'

Over 200 million vaccine doses administered globally

After Trump, Biden and G7 refocus on Covid recovery

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.