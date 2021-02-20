Pakistan
PML-N to support Yusuf Raza Gilani in Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari
Updated 20 Feb 2021
PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has assured full support to PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Yusuf Raza Gilani, the PDM’s joint candidate for the upcoming Senate election.
As per details, the development was made during the telephonic conversation between the former prime minister and ex-president.
Geo News citing its sources reported that, following the conversation with PML-N chief, Zardari then told Gilani to speak to the ex-premier separately.
Apart from the Senate elections, the two leaders also spoke about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s upcoming long march to Islamabad.
Gilani had earlier been named as the PDM’s joint candidate from Islamabad.
